Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 1,621 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

