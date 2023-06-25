Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,815.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM opened at $36.18 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

