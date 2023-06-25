Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 375 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.