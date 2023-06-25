Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.