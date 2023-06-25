Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.