Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

