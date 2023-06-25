Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 5.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of LKQ worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.42 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

