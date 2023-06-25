Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Shares of CB opened at $193.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

