Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

