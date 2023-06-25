Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 118,325 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118,325 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 85,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 18.1% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 898,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 137,891 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 3.6 %

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.34 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $126.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 68.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNS. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.