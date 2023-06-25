Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Sells 40,668 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.2 %

PSTG stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.