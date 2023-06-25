Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $1,134,300.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $1,134,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TOL stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $76.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

