Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 316,513 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

