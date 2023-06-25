Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.65.

INTC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

