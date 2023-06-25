Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $362.54 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.31 and its 200-day moving average is $320.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

