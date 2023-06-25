iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC cut their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in iQIYI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 51.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 76.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 407,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 176,389 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

