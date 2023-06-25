iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.16 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

