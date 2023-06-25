iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.79 and a 200 day moving average of $407.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

