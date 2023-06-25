iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its 200-day moving average is $407.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

