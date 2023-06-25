iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

