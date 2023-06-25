iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

USMV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

