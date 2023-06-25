iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.95 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

