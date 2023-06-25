JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 592 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

