JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

