JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

ADBE opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day moving average is $370.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.