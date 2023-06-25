KBC Group (KBCSF) and Its Competitors Critical Review

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) is one of 301 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KBC Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KBC Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KBC Group Competitors 1284 4242 3918 64 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 239.26%. Given KBC Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group N/A N/A 64.67 KBC Group Competitors $27.04 billion $629.73 million 216.83

This table compares KBC Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KBC Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group N/A N/A N/A KBC Group Competitors 29.31% 11.26% 1.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KBC Group competitors beat KBC Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides digital and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.