KBC Group (KBCSF) and Its Competitors Critical Review

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) is one of 301 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KBC Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KBC Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KBC Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|KBC Group Competitors
|1284
|4242
|3918
|64
|2.29
As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 239.26%. Given KBC Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KBC Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KBC Group
|N/A
|N/A
|64.67
|KBC Group Competitors
|$27.04 billion
|$629.73 million
|216.83
KBC Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. KBC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares KBC Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KBC Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KBC Group Competitors
|29.31%
|11.26%
|1.02%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
20.1% of KBC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
KBC Group competitors beat KBC Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services. It also provides digital and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
