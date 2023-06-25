Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.15 on Friday. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 330,200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 722,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.