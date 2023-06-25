Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
KRNT opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.
Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,396,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,998,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 872,128 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
