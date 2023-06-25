Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.