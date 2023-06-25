Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 4.5 %

LANC opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $126.82 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.76.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

