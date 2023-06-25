Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSEA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 0.4 %

LSEA stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $241.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 13,333 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 429,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,807.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $449,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 14.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

