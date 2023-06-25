Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $4.86 on Friday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth about $13,395,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.