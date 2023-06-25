LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 6.7 %
LIQT stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
