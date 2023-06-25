LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 6.7 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

