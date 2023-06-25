Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Head to Head Review

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Investview and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investview and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A N/A ($1.06) -0.03 Logiq $34.65 million 0.11 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.52

Investview has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investview, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Investview beats Logiq on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investview

Investview, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies. Its services include research, education, and investment tools to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency. The company also offers education and software applications to assist individuals in debt reduction, savings, budgeting, and proper tax management. The company was formerly known as Global Investor Services, Inc. and changed its name to Investview, Inc. in March 2012. Investview, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

