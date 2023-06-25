Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $200.33 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.76.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after acquiring an additional 414,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

