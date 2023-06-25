Loop Capital Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $255.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $232.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.33. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after acquiring an additional 220,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

