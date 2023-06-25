MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

MAG Silver Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MAG opened at $10.86 on Friday.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.