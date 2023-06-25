Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

