McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $126,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.42.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

