Medifast (NYSE:MED) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

MED opened at $88.28 on Thursday. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $961.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.