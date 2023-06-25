Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Shares of META stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

