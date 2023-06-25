Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

