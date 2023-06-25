Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.35. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
