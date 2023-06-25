Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.