Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,895 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $322.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

