MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.87.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.81.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

