Morgan Stanley Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.87.

Shares of MDB opened at $389.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $429,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,727,345.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock valued at $27,327,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% in the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

