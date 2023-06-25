Morgan Stanley Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

ACN stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accenture by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

