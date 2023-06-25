National Bank Financial Lowers good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Price Target to C$0.20

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
good natured Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS GDNPF opened at $0.10 on Friday. good natured Products has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About good natured Products
