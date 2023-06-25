National Bank Financial Lowers Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$6.75

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DALXF. CIBC cut shares of Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of DALXF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.