National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $852,759.46 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 18,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $852,759.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,248,611 shares in the company, valued at $191,229,981.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,316,384.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $18,028.00.

National Research Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NRC opened at $44.56 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after buying an additional 952,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Research by 31.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,023 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Further Reading

